WTC-climbing teen launches fund-raiser to pay for legal debts
Justin Casquejo, the daredevil who was busted for climbing the World Trade Center launched a fund-raising campaign on Kickstarter in order to cover his legal debts. The daredevil teen busted two years ago for climbing to the top of One World Trade Center wants a boost to help scale his mounting legal debts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons!
|Jul '16
|JAYB
|1
|Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|caren
|1
|Homeless man charged with anti-gay assault aboa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|moving to Weehawken (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|robin2530
|4
|$6.2M house sells in WeehawkenHistoric mansion ... (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|dalton3344
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC