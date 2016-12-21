WTC-climbing teen launches fund-raise...

WTC-climbing teen launches fund-raiser to pay for legal debts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: New York Daily News

Justin Casquejo, the daredevil who was busted for climbing the World Trade Center launched a fund-raising campaign on Kickstarter in order to cover his legal debts. The daredevil teen busted two years ago for climbing to the top of One World Trade Center wants a boost to help scale his mounting legal debts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weehawken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons! Jul '16 JAYB 1
News Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16) Mar '16 caren 1
News Homeless man charged with anti-gay assault aboa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
moving to Weehawken (Feb '08) Feb '16 robin2530 4
News $6.2M house sells in WeehawkenHistoric mansion ... (Dec '14) Jan '16 dalton3344 2
See all Weehawken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weehawken Forum Now

Weehawken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weehawken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Weehawken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,471

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC