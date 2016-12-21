Weehawken daredevil raises money for legal bills, 'art'
A Weehawken teen infamous for climbing the then-unfinished 1 World Trade Center two years ago has launched a fundraiser in the wake of landing in legal trouble again after videos recently surfaced of him performing similar stunts. Justin Casquejo, 18, is asking the public to help raise $25,000 on fundraising website Kickstarter, the first $10,000 of which he says would go to his legal defense.
