Teen who climbed World Trade Center faces new stunt charges
In this April 2, 2014 file photo, Justin Casquejo passes through security at a courthouse in New York. The teenage daredevil who climbed the World Trade Center's centerpiece tower in 2014 has surrendered to police on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, after videos posted on social media showed him dangling from other Manhattan skyscrapers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons!
|Jul '16
|JAYB
|1
|Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|caren
|1
|Homeless man charged with anti-gay assault aboa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|moving to Weehawken (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|robin2530
|4
|$6.2M house sells in WeehawkenHistoric mansion ... (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|dalton3344
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC