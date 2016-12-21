Spotlight's on Jack Skuller as Hoboken Holiday Banding lights up the holidays

Jack Skuller will be one of the local performers at the annual Hoboken Holiday Banding concert on Sunday, Dec. 18. This time of year is all about old friends and family, and in Hoboken that means the city's annual Holiday Banding concert, which takes place on Sunday, December 18 at Maxwell's Tavern. A Mile Square tradition since the late Eighties, Holiday Banding brings together a community that's survived three decades of gentrification and changing tastes, to the point where the evening often feels more like a family reunion than a concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.