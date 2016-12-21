Spotlight's on Jack Skuller as Hoboke...

Spotlight's on Jack Skuller as Hoboken Holiday Banding lights up the holidays

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: NJ.com

Jack Skuller will be one of the local performers at the annual Hoboken Holiday Banding concert on Sunday, Dec. 18. This time of year is all about old friends and family, and in Hoboken that means the city's annual Holiday Banding concert, which takes place on Sunday, December 18 at Maxwell's Tavern. A Mile Square tradition since the late Eighties, Holiday Banding brings together a community that's survived three decades of gentrification and changing tastes, to the point where the evening often feels more like a family reunion than a concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weehawken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons! Jul '16 JAYB 1
News Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16) Mar '16 caren 1
News Homeless man charged with anti-gay assault aboa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
moving to Weehawken (Feb '08) Feb '16 robin2530 4
News $6.2M house sells in WeehawkenHistoric mansion ... (Dec '14) Jan '16 dalton3344 2
See all Weehawken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weehawken Forum Now

Weehawken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weehawken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Weehawken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,477

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC