Spotlight's on Jack Skuller as Hoboken Holiday Banding lights up the holidays
Jack Skuller will be one of the local performers at the annual Hoboken Holiday Banding concert on Sunday, Dec. 18. This time of year is all about old friends and family, and in Hoboken that means the city's annual Holiday Banding concert, which takes place on Sunday, December 18 at Maxwell's Tavern. A Mile Square tradition since the late Eighties, Holiday Banding brings together a community that's survived three decades of gentrification and changing tastes, to the point where the evening often feels more like a family reunion than a concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons!
|Jul '16
|JAYB
|1
|Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|caren
|1
|Homeless man charged with anti-gay assault aboa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|moving to Weehawken (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|robin2530
|4
|$6.2M house sells in WeehawkenHistoric mansion ... (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|dalton3344
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC