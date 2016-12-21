Secaucus man charged with possessing ...

Secaucus man charged with possessing 2 pounds of pot, officials say

Friday Dec 16

Jan L. Castellanos, of Secaucus, appears in court in Jersey City today, Dec. 16, 2016, on charges he had about two pounds of suspected marijuana with intent to distribute in Weehawken. JERSEY CITY - A 21-year-old Secaucus man has been charged with accompanying another person who had about two pounds of suspected marijuana with intent to distribute it near a school and near public property in Weehawken, officials said.

