Risk-taking billionaire would bring mixed record to Commerce post

Wilbur L. Ross, the billionaire investor tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be the next commerce secretary, has made his fortune through the tricky business of buying deeply troubled companies. In choosing the 79-year-old Ross, whose wealth is estimated at $2.9 billion, to be the face of American business for the rest of the world, Trump is turning not to a cautious corporate chieftain, but to a risk-taking speculator.

