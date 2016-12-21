Portrait of a neighborhood Duer Place...

Portrait of a neighborhood Duer Place, aka The Rabbit Hutch

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Hudson Reporter

As newlyweds, we chose to live in Weehawken because of the proximity to our work in Manhattan. We were introduced to the town by a good friend who'd lived here all his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weehawken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jersey City Gyms Dec 16 New to New Jersey 2
Swinging on a star Dec 9 jimgriffo 1
New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons! Jul '16 JAYB 1
News Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16) Mar '16 caren 1
News Homeless man charged with anti-gay assault aboa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 1
moving to Weehawken (Feb '08) Feb '16 robin2530 4
News $6.2M house sells in WeehawkenHistoric mansion ... (Dec '14) Jan '16 dalton3344 2
See all Weehawken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weehawken Forum Now

Weehawken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weehawken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Weehawken, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,857

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC