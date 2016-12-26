New Jersey's Dreamers face uncertain future31 minutes | News

New Jersey's Dreamers face uncertain ...

New Jersey's Dreamers face uncertain future Young immigrants brought here illegally worry about deportation once Donald Trump takes office. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iw7ys2 Carimer Andujar of Passaic, NJ is able to attend Rutgers University thanks to DACA , a Obama policy which could be reversed during the Trump administration Christian Ugaz, 23 of Weehawken, immigrated to U.S. from Peru with his mother when he was 7 years old.

