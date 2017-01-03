Man, 60, charged with groping potential employee: authorities
Zulfikar Bekar, of Edgewater, appears in court in Jersey City on Dec. 19, 2016, on the charge of criminal sexual contact. JERSEY CITY -- A 60-year-old man staying in an Edgewater hotel has been accused of groping a potential employee in an incident that allegedly began restaurant on the Weehawken waterfront and continued in an Uber car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons!
|Jul '16
|JAYB
|1
|Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|caren
|1
|Homeless man charged with anti-gay assault aboa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|moving to Weehawken (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|robin2530
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC