Man, 60, charged with groping potential employee: authorities

Zulfikar Bekar, of Edgewater, appears in court in Jersey City on Dec. 19, 2016, on the charge of criminal sexual contact. JERSEY CITY -- A 60-year-old man staying in an Edgewater hotel has been accused of groping a potential employee in an incident that allegedly began restaurant on the Weehawken waterfront and continued in an Uber car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.