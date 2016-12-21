Holiday jazz concert for UBS Atrium Series
The UBS Atrium Series starts its 14th season of free midday music with a concert by The Grand St. Stompers, on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 12:30 pm. The concert is at the Atrium at 1000 Harbor Boulevard in the Lincoln Harbor section of Weehawken.
