Daredevil teen turns himself in after pulling new round of stunts :0
The daredevil New Jersey teen once busted for scaling to the top of 1 World Trade Center turned himself in to police Friday for pulling a new round of aerial stunts on Manhattan skyscrapers. Justin Casquejo, 18 - who was sentenced to 30 days community service for the major security breach to the then-opened 1 WTC in 2014 - surrendered at Manhattan's 1st Precinct stationhouse just after noon.
Read more at New York Post.
