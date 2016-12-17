17th annual Santa Parade through North Hudson Sunday
Ol' Saint Nick will again be the main attraction when the North Hudson Firefighters Association and Fire Officers host their 17th annual Santa Parade Sunday through North Hudson. The parade starts on Bergenline Avenue at 85th Street and marches south to 32nd Street, where it will turn right and end at the Four Star Diner, parade officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Weehawken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Swinging on a star
|Dec 9
|jimgriffo
|1
|New Meetup Group In NJ For Mormons!
|Jul '16
|JAYB
|1
|Rail strike could cost Hudson taxpayers, threat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|caren
|1
|Homeless man charged with anti-gay assault aboa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|1
|moving to Weehawken (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|robin2530
|4
|$6.2M house sells in WeehawkenHistoric mansion ... (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|dalton3344
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weehawken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC