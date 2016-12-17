17th annual Santa Parade through Nort...

17th annual Santa Parade through North Hudson Sunday

Friday Dec 9 Read more: NJ.com

Ol' Saint Nick will again be the main attraction when the North Hudson Firefighters Association and Fire Officers host their 17th annual Santa Parade Sunday through North Hudson. The parade starts on Bergenline Avenue at 85th Street and marches south to 32nd Street, where it will turn right and end at the Four Star Diner, parade officials said.

