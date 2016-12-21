Hot jazz band to open UBS Atrium concert series in Weehawken
The UBS Atrium Series starts its 14th season of free midday music with a concert by The Grand St. Stompers, on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 12:30 p.m., in the Atrium at 1000 Harbor Blvd., in the Lincoln Harbor section of Weehawken. The Grand St. Stompers are a 7-piece, New York-based New Orleans-style hot jazz band, reviving and refreshing the music of the 1920's for today's listeners, swing dancers, and music fans.
