Daredevil N.J. teen charged in WTC stunt dangles from Central Park tower
NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old from Hudson County who climbed to the top of Manhattan's 1 World Trade Center two years ago in a well-publicized security breach has moved his act to Midtown. Justin Casquejo, of Weehawken, posted a YouTube video and dozens of photos on Instagram that show him dangling from the still-under-construction Central Park South Tower.
