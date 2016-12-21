Daredevil N.J. teen charged in WTC stunt dangles from Central Park tower

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old from Hudson County who climbed to the top of Manhattan's 1 World Trade Center two years ago in a well-publicized security breach has moved his act to Midtown. Justin Casquejo, of Weehawken, posted a YouTube video and dozens of photos on Instagram that show him dangling from the still-under-construction Central Park South Tower.

