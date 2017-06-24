Texas mom arrested after leaving 2 toddlers in hot car to teach them a a lesson,a police say

On the day her two children were found dead, Cynthia Marie Randolph recounted for investigators a mother's nightmare: She had been folding laundry and watching television while her young daughter and son, ages 2 and 16 months, played in an enclosed sun room on the back porch. Randolph, 24, went to check on her children after about half an hour - but they were "gone," she told police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.