Parker County mom arrested for 2 kids' deaths said she left them in hot car to teach a lesson

Parker County sheriff's investigators have arrested a 24-year-old mother in connection with the deaths of her two children, who she said locked themselves in a hot car in Weatherford last month. Cynthia Marie Randolph has been charged with two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury after admitting to investigators that she left the children in the car to teach her daughter a lesson.

