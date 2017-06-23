Parker County mom arrested for 2 kids...

Parker County mom arrested for 2 kids' deaths said she left them in hot car to teach a lesson

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Parker County sheriff's investigators have arrested a 24-year-old mother in connection with the deaths of her two children, who she said locked themselves in a hot car in Weatherford last month. Cynthia Marie Randolph has been charged with two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury after admitting to investigators that she left the children in the car to teach her daughter a lesson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car a... Sun Laredo 1
Any solution for loud bass music blarin from ca... Jun 13 Texan 2
My Utility Bill has gone up a huge amount since... Jun 12 ShabbyChck 1
News Teen to stand trial as adult in Alvarado store ... (Oct '08) Jun 7 Forcey 54
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Jun 6 Eddie V 45
News Ex-police chief arrested again (Sep '07) Jun 3 Family 19
Whats up with Tilly Arredondo from David grocer... Jun 1 Carrillo 3
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,673 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC