Parents, alarms can help save kids in...

Parents, alarms can help save kids in hot cars

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The unexplained death of a Bedford teenage girl left us confused. But the heatstroke deaths of seven small Texas children inside parked cars leave us frustrated, not only with parents but also with carmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Texas mom left 2 kids in hot car a... Sun Laredo 1
Any solution for loud bass music blarin from ca... Jun 13 Texan 2
My Utility Bill has gone up a huge amount since... Jun 12 ShabbyChck 1
News Teen to stand trial as adult in Alvarado store ... (Oct '08) Jun 7 Forcey 54
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Jun 6 Eddie V 45
News Ex-police chief arrested again (Sep '07) Jun 3 Family 19
Whats up with Tilly Arredondo from David grocer... Jun 1 Carrillo 3
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC