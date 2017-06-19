Officials: Mom left toddlers in hota ...

Officials: Mom left toddlers in hota Read Story Jiselle Rodriguez

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Two toddlers died after being locked in a hot car for several hours by their mother who left them in the car to teach them a lesson, officials said. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 25, Randolph faces charges of first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, according to Parker County Sheriff's investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any solution for loud bass music blarin from ca... Jun 13 Texan 2
My Utility Bill has gone up a huge amount since... Jun 12 ShabbyChck 1
News Teen to stand trial as adult in Alvarado store ... (Oct '08) Jun 7 Forcey 54
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Jun 6 Eddie V 45
News Ex-police chief arrested again (Sep '07) Jun 3 Family 19
Whats up with Tilly Arredondo from David grocer... Jun 1 Carrillo 3
police accidentally shoots partner May '17 Cruiser 9
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,547 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC