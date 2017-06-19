Officials: Mom left toddlers in hot car to teach a 'lesson'
Two toddlers died after being locked in a hot car for several hours by their mother who left them in the car to teach them a lesson, officials said. Cynthia Marie Randolph, 25, faces charges of first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, according to Parker County Sheriff's investigators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any solution for loud bass music blarin from ca...
|Jun 13
|Texan
|2
|My Utility Bill has gone up a huge amount since...
|Jun 12
|ShabbyChck
|1
|Teen to stand trial as adult in Alvarado store ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 7
|Forcey
|54
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Jun 6
|Eddie V
|45
|Ex-police chief arrested again (Sep '07)
|Jun 3
|Family
|19
|Whats up with Tilly Arredondo from David grocer...
|Jun 1
|Carrillo
|3
|police accidentally shoots partner
|May '17
|Cruiser
|9
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC