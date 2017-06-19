Lance Arnold selected as new Weatherford Chief of Police
Lance Arnold has been selected and appointed by city council as the next chief of police for the City of Weatherford. To ensure a smooth transition, Arnold will begin his role with the Weatherford Police Department in early July.
