Lake Dallas council to discuss city manager
The Lake Dallas City Council is expected to discuss the role of City Manager Matt Shaffstall during closed session at its regular meeting on Thursday. The agenda item comes on the heels of recent newspaper stories detailing a potential misuse of funds when Shaffstall worked as the city administrator of Willow Park, located in Parker County near Weatherford.
