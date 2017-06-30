Family, travels await WISD administrator in retirement
When Kathy Ray arrived in Weatherford two and a half years ago, she never imagined she'd be saying goodbye so soon. Ray, Weatherford ISD's Deputy Superintendent, has decided to retire in wake of recent life events that got her thinking now would be the right time.
