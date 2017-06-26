Correction: Mom Arrest-Child Deaths story
In a story June 23 about a woman charged in the deaths of her two children found inside a hot car, The Associated Press reported an incorrect age for her. She is 24, not 25. Texas authorities charge 24-year-old woman for the deaths of her two children found inside a hot car last month outside the family's home WEATHERFORD, Texas - Texas authorities say a 24-year-old woman has been charged in the deaths of her two children who were found inside a hot car last month outside the family's home.
