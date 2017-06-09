Continue reading Lake Dallas city manager put on administrative leave

Continue reading Lake Dallas city man...

The Lake Dallas City Council voted unanimously to place City Manager Matt Shaffstall on paid administrative leave during its regular meeting Thursday night. After a two-hour long discussion in closed session regarding Shaffstall, the four-member council also voted unanimously to promote City Secretary Codi Delcambre to the role of acting city manager in his absence.

