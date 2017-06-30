Cities plan celebration to light up everybodya s Fourth
For the second consecutive year the City of Weatherford will present Spark In The Park located at 317 Santa Fe Dr. The event will offer live music, food trucks and one of the largest fireworks display in North Texas. Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. lasting until 10 p.m., July 4. The firework display will be viewable within a three to four mile radius beginning at approximately 9 p.m. Fireworks will be launched approximately 600 - 700 feet in the sky with the largest viewing radius in Parker County.
