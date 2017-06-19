A Texas woman left her kids in a hot car to a teach them a lesson.a They didna t live to learn it
It doesn't take long for the temperature inside a car to reach dangerous levels. Sacramento Metro Fire offers ways to keep everyone safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any solution for loud bass music blarin from ca...
|Jun 13
|Texan
|2
|My Utility Bill has gone up a huge amount since...
|Jun 12
|ShabbyChck
|1
|Teen to stand trial as adult in Alvarado store ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 7
|Forcey
|54
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Jun 6
|Eddie V
|45
|Ex-police chief arrested again (Sep '07)
|Jun 3
|Family
|19
|Whats up with Tilly Arredondo from David grocer...
|Jun 1
|Carrillo
|3
|police accidentally shoots partner
|May '17
|Cruiser
|9
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC