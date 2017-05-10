Twin brothers describe moment when te...

Twin brothers describe moment when teen was shot to death by police officer

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

Twin brothers who were traveling in the car with 15-year-old Jordan Edwards at the time he was shot and killed by former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver are still struggling to process their friend's death, according to a new interview. "If I could do anything in the world to bring him back I would," Maximus Everette told ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA-TV about the loss of his friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WC Board Election Apr 22 Wford Voter 1
police accidentally shoots partner Apr 12 Catfish 8
Millsap HS Baseball Mar '17 millsapgoingtobrock 1
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mar '17 Texan 2
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar '17 music lover 1
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb '17 Anonymous 42
Hi (Jun '16) Feb '17 Cuffinhoods 2
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,252 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC