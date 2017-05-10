Twin brothers describe moment when teen was shot to death by police officer

Twin brothers who were traveling in the car with 15-year-old Jordan Edwards at the time he was shot and killed by former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver are still struggling to process their friend's death, according to a new interview. "If I could do anything in the world to bring him back I would," Maximus Everette told ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA-TV about the loss of his friend.

