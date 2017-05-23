Transformation Film Institute Offers ...

Transformation Film Institute Offers Best in Filmmaking During Film Course

Contact: Tina Polite, 469-655-3222 WEATHERFORD, Texas, May 24, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Leading Christian filmmakers are offering training and the secrets of filmmaking to aspiring screenwriters, producers, actors, directors, cinematographers, film distributors and film sound technicians. Transformation Film Institute is hosting a weeklong film camp June 19 23 and an intense weekend course June 23 25. The film camp, held in Weatherford, Texas, will incorporate a combination of classroom study and practical work assignments.

