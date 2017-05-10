Stephenville man gets 80 years for leading police on 20-mile chase
A Parker County jury took 40 minutes to sentence a man with 10 previous felony convictions to 80 years in prison on Tuesday. Timothy Shawn Williams, 46, pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of evading arrest and detention.
