Scammers Get Springtown Grandma to Pa...

Scammers Get Springtown Grandma to Pay $4500 in Gift Cards

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Most of us have heard of the Grandparent Scam, it's a scheme that tricks seniors into wiring money over the phone to get a relative out of harm's way. While it's been around for years, some of the folks behind it aren't just asking for credit card numbers to rip off your loved ones, they want gift cards too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
police accidentally shoots partner May 10 Cruiser 9
WC Board Election Apr 22 Wford Voter 1
Millsap HS Baseball Mar '17 millsapgoingtobrock 1
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mar '17 Texan 2
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar '17 music lover 1
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb '17 Anonymous 42
Hi (Jun '16) Feb '17 Cuffinhoods 2
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC