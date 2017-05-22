Police shooting of teen in Texas draw...

Police shooting of teen in Texas draws federal probe, official says

FILE PHOTO: A combination photo shows Roy Oliver in Parker County Sheriff's Office booking photos in Weatherford, Texas, U.S. on May 5, 2017. Courtesy Parker County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS/FILE Photo The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into a white police officer's fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager in the Dallas area, a spokeswoman for the local district attorney's office said on Thursday.

