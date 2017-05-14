Plane crash injures two in Parker County
The plane crashed shortly after 6 p.m. on a private airstrip in the Driftwood Ranch community, between Weatherford and Granbury, said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lonny Haschel. The 47-year-old pilot and 34-year-old passenger, who were the only people on board, were taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries, Haschel said.
