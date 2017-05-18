News 9 mins ago 10:27 p.m.Parker County prosecuting more high-speed chases
When a 46-year-old man with now 11 felony convictions was sentenced to 80 years behind bars this week by a Parker County jury, even Jeff Swain was a little surprised. Speeds reached 90 to 100 miles per hour after Williams failed to stop when police tried to pull him over for a simple traffic stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|police accidentally shoots partner
|May 10
|Cruiser
|9
|WC Board Election
|Apr 22
|Wford Voter
|1
|Millsap HS Baseball
|Mar '17
|millsapgoingtobrock
|1
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar '17
|Texan
|2
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|Mar '17
|music lover
|1
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|42
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Cuffinhoods
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC