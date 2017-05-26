Manhunt for armed, dangerous killer c...

Manhunt for armed, dangerous killer continues after slaying at Weatherford duplex

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Authorities in Parker County are searching for a man considered to armed and dangerous after a slaying in Weatherford on Friday morning. Deputies were called to the 200 block of Joyce Street around 9:30 a.m. and found a man, shot in the abdomen, in a duplex parking lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen to stand trial as adult in Alvarado store ... (Oct '08) Wed Forcey 54
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Jun 6 Eddie V 45
News Ex-police chief arrested again (Sep '07) Jun 3 Family 19
Whats up with Tilly Arredondo from David grocer... Jun 1 Carrillo 3
police accidentally shoots partner May 10 Cruiser 9
WC Board Election Apr '17 Wford Voter 1
Millsap HS Baseball Mar '17 millsapgoingtobrock 1
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Health Care
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,323 • Total comments across all topics: 281,621,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC