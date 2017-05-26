Manhunt for armed, dangerous killer continues after slaying at Weatherford duplex
Authorities in Parker County are searching for a man considered to armed and dangerous after a slaying in Weatherford on Friday morning. Deputies were called to the 200 block of Joyce Street around 9:30 a.m. and found a man, shot in the abdomen, in a duplex parking lot.
