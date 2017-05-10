LocalArrest made in 1994 Searcy 'cold case'
Searcy police say Brandon Wheeler, 41, of Weatherford, Texas, was arrested in the case of Jarrod Green, who was 20-years-old when he went missing September 30, 1994. Green's vehicle was found parked at the Searcy Walmart several days later but he was never found.
