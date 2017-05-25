Gun license fees will soon be more affordable
It will soon be a lot cheaper to legally carry guns in the state of Texas. Lawmakers in the Texas Senate and House approved legislation that will lower the first-time gun license fee from $140 to $40.
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Texan
|44
|police accidentally shoots partner
|May 10
|Cruiser
|9
|WC Board Election
|Apr '17
|Wford Voter
|1
|Millsap HS Baseball
|Mar '17
|millsapgoingtobrock
|1
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar '17
|Texan
|2
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|Mar '17
|music lover
|1
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Cuffinhoods
|2
