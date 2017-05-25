Gun license fees will soon be more af...

Gun license fees will soon be more affordable

Friday May 19

It will soon be a lot cheaper to legally carry guns in the state of Texas. Lawmakers in the Texas Senate and House approved legislation that will lower the first-time gun license fee from $140 to $40.

