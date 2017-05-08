Festival to celebrate Shakespeare at ...

Festival to celebrate Shakespeare at new amphitheater

Tuesday May 2 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Theatre Off The Square in Weatherford will present its first Shakespeare Festival at the Heritage Park Amphitheater area Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The day's activities will be highlighted by two TOTS performances of William Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew" at 2 and 8 p.m. Best of all, everything is free. "It's one of Shakespeare's finest comedy's, light and frivolous," said Edwina Himes, the show's director.

