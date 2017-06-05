Crime 21 mins ago 2:54 p.m.Officials search for suspect in murder outside Weatherford duplex
Around 9:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was found in the parking lot outside a home in the 200 block of Joyce Street after being shot in the stomach. The suspect was seen running to a wooded area nearby, the county sheriff's office said, citing a witness report.
