a Dilemmas With Dinnera is a study in chaos

Tuesday May 23

Theatre Off The Square in Weatherford proudly presents their next production of their 2017 Season of Shows. Dilemmas With Dinner is written by Robin Roberts and is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. The comedy is directed by Ray Shannon, with Tamra O'Connor as Assistant Director and Drue Pettigrew as Stage Manager.

