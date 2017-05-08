Weatherford grad serves on guided-mis...

Weatherford grad serves on guided-missile destroyer

Tuesday Apr 11

A 2006 Weatherford High School graduate and Lipan, native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Sterett. Petty Officer 3rd Class Zacharry Ritch is a sonar technician aboard the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer operating out of San Diego.

