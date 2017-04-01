Shooter shouted 'come and get me' after luring deputies into ambush, sheriff says
A Weatherford man was arrested after shooting at deputies he apparently lured into an ambush, according to the Parker County sheriff's office. "This appears to be a deliberate act, where our deputies were called into an ambush in a violent attempt to take the lives of four law enforcement officers," Sheriff Larry Fowler said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|police accidentally shoots partner
|Apr 5
|Ranger Dan
|7
|Millsap HS Baseball
|Mar 22
|millsapgoingtobrock
|1
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar 15
|Texan
|2
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|Mar '17
|music lover
|1
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|42
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Cuffinhoods
|2
|Burglar in ots
|Feb '17
|Melody walker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC