Shooter shouted 'come and get me' after luring deputies into ambush, sheriff says

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Weatherford man was arrested after shooting at deputies he apparently lured into an ambush, according to the Parker County sheriff's office. "This appears to be a deliberate act, where our deputies were called into an ambush in a violent attempt to take the lives of four law enforcement officers," Sheriff Larry Fowler said.

