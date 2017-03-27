Man Lures Deputies to Home, Opens Fire: Parker Co. Sheriff

Allen Dewayne Thomas, 47, of Weatherford, is in the Parker County Jail charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer after deputies believe he lured them to a location and opened fire. Parker County Sheriff's deputies were called at about 6:30 a.m. about a person telling dispatchers if deputies did not come to his location in Horseshoe Bend he would "shoot 'em all."

