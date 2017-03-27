Man Lures Deputies to Home, Opens Fir...

Man Lures Deputies to Home, Opens Fire: Parker Co. Sheriff

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Allen Dewayne Thomas, 47, of Weatherford, is in the Parker County Jail charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer after deputies believe he lured them to a location and opened fire. Parker County Sheriff's deputies were called at about 6:30 a.m. about a person telling dispatchers if deputies did not come to his location in Horseshoe Bend he would "shoot 'em all."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Millsap HS Baseball Mar 22 millsapgoingtobrock 1
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mar 15 Texan 2
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar 10 music lover 1
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb '17 Anonymous 42
Hi (Jun '16) Feb '17 Cuffinhoods 2
Burglar in ots Feb '17 Melody walker 1
Quick Trip Weatherford Jan '17 Wayne 3
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,214 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC