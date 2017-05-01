Crime 21 mins ago 7:00 a.m.Keller Fos...

Crime 21 mins ago 7:00 a.m.Keller Fossil Ridge coach arrested on arson charge outside track meet

A coach at Keller Fossil Ridge High School was arrested outside of a track meet Thursday, accused in an arson case involving his former home in Weatherford. Michael Graham Long, 58, was taken into custody by Weatherford fugitive officers in the parking lot outside of a meet in Weatherford, officials said.

