Weatherford ISD Terminates Agreement With DCS
District spokeswoman Charlotte LaGrone said the board decided at Monday's meeting to terminate the $1.3 million contract that went into effect in August 2016. LaGrone added that the decision to terminate the agreement was in line with the district's plan to bring transportation services in-house.
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Millsap HS Baseball
|Wed
|millsapgoingtobrock
|1
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar 15
|Texan
|2
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|Mar 10
|music lover
|1
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|42
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Cuffinhoods
|2
|Burglar in ots
|Feb '17
|Melody walker
|1
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Jan '17
|Wayne
|3
