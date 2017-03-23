Weatherford ISD Terminates Agreement ...

Weatherford ISD Terminates Agreement With DCS

54 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

District spokeswoman Charlotte LaGrone said the board decided at Monday's meeting to terminate the $1.3 million contract that went into effect in August 2016. LaGrone added that the decision to terminate the agreement was in line with the district's plan to bring transportation services in-house.

