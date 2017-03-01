Texas meteor caught on dashcam video
Are these the most awkward heavy metal bands ever? Hilarious photos showcase utterly bizarre groups - sporting mullets, glitter and some VERY tight spandex 'Why you crying now?': Black grandmother slams white couple who wept as a judge gave them a 35 year sentence for turning up at her eight-year-old grandson's birthday with Confederate flags and loaded guns Mumps hits the NHL again: Ice hockey league officials order quarantines amid second outbreak of the highly contagious disease in two years 'We are all processing the horror of it': Shirley MacLaine reveals how difficult it has been to deal with brother Warren Beatty's Oscar fiasco Investigators search for the remains of a Georgia teacher and ex beauty queen who went missing 11 years ago days after the arrest of a former pupil Celebrity trainer secrets: Personal trainer to Ariana Grande, Amy Schumer and LOTS of other A-listers reveals ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb 14
|Anonymous
|42
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|Cuffinhoods
|2
|Burglar in ots
|Feb 7
|Melody walker
|1
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Jan 29
|Wayne
|3
|Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Chuckfw
|2
|police accidentally shoots partner
|Jan '17
|Texan
|6
|Carla H J
|Dec '16
|Viking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC