Spring Fling on April 4 to benefit Parker County 4-H
The Past Shapes the Future is the theme of the Parker County Extension Education Association's Spring Fling on April 4. The event will be in Weatherford at Couts Memorial United Methodist Church, 802 N. Elm St. Registration begins at 9:15 a.m., and the program will begin at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. The informative and educational event will include presentations on a variety of topics including: Aprons by Shirley Smelley; Quilting by Ola Culwell; Kampuchea Tea by Beth Murphy; Thinking Outside the Pot - Fairy Gardens by Master Gardener Carol Welch; and Preserving the Harvest by Kathy Smith.
