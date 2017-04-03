Sex offender sentenced for 17 child porn cases in Weatherford
A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on 17 counts of possession of child pornography, a prosecutor said. Vick is a registered sex offender from his conviction in 2011 for sexual assault of a 16-year-old female.
