Sex offender sentenced for 17 child p...

Sex offender sentenced for 17 child porn cases in Weatherford

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A registered sex offender has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on 17 counts of possession of child pornography, a prosecutor said. Vick is a registered sex offender from his conviction in 2011 for sexual assault of a 16-year-old female.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
police accidentally shoots partner Wed Ranger Dan 7
Millsap HS Baseball Mar 22 millsapgoingtobrock 1
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mar 15 Texan 2
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar 10 music lover 1
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb '17 Anonymous 42
Hi (Jun '16) Feb '17 Cuffinhoods 2
Burglar in ots Feb '17 Melody walker 1
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC