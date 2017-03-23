Purple Stuff Proliferates

Purple Stuff Proliferates

Several convenience store chains have added Purple Stuff relaxation/focus soda into their 2011 store sets, drink maker Funktional Beverages Inc. said. Also, several hundred independent and small-chain c-stores have already begun bringing on Purple Stuff for their 2011 sets.

