PHOTOS: - March 4 Trump' rally in Austin on March 4, 2

Jim Webster, a Donald Trump supporter from Weatherford, TX, and other demonstrators marched to the State Capitol to express their approval of the current administration during a "March 4 Trump" rally, one of several such events held in cities around the U.S. on March 4, 2017. Supporters of President Donald Trump react to counter-protesters during a "March 4 Trump," rally, one of several such events held in cities around the U.S. on March 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.