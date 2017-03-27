Master gardeners to hold plant sale
The Parker County Master Gardener Association will have its Annual Plant Sale on April 8 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford. An array of plants that are native or well adapted to Parker County's climate and soils will be available for purchase.
