Master gardeners to hold plant sale

Tuesday Mar 21

The Parker County Master Gardener Association will have its Annual Plant Sale on April 8 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford. An array of plants that are native or well adapted to Parker County's climate and soils will be available for purchase.

